Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (60)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of M. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion At Robert Wood Johnson
    10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3127
  2. 2
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3128
  3. 3
    Rutgers-rwjuh
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3335

Hospital Affiliations
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 60 ratings
Patient Ratings (60)
5 Star
(59)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 13, 2021
Dr. Gupta is a remarkable doctor and human being. Not only is he incredible as a doctor but has a sense of warmth and empathy towards his patients. He relays information in a clear and concise manner and is sure to ask if there are any questions. He also works with a "plan" after each visit so it is clear where treatment is going. All doctors could benefit from his model of treatment. He also has a remarkable staff that are excellent in their follow up with patients. RWJ is privileged to have him on staff.
Margaret Figuly( George Gliaos' mom) — May 13, 2021
Photo: Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD
About Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285898312
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
Residency
  • Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Neurosurgery-Rutgers New Jersey Medical School - University Hospital, Newark, NJ
Internship
  • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Medical Education
  • Univ Of M.
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gaurav Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gupta works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

60 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

