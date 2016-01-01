Dr. Gaurav Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Gulati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gaurav Gulati, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
Uc Health Rheumatology (midtown)3590 Lucille Dr Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 458-1600
Hoxworth Center3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-3686
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gaurav Gulati, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1487800108
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Reading Hospital & Medical Center (Chief Resident)
- Reading Hospital and Medical Center
- Maulana Azad Medical College
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
