Overview

Dr. Gaurav Goel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Goel works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.