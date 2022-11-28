Dr. Bharti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaurav Bharti, MD
Overview
Dr. Gaurav Bharti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Locations
Hunstad Kortesis Center Plastic Surgery MedSpa11208 Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Huntstad Kortesis Plastic Surgery4625 Piedmont Row Dr Ste 135B, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 659-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had the pleasure of Dr. B being my surgeon twice, and he delivered over and beyond everything I asked for. Each time. He gave me my happiness back, and also my body! He addressed all of my concerns, and always has my best interest AND health in mind. If you’re thinking about booking a consult, DO IT NOW! Do not wait. You’ll regret not going to see him sooner! The best in NC.
About Dr. Gaurav Bharti, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Ctr
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bharti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bharti speaks Hindi.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharti.
