Overview

Dr. Gaurav Arora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Arora works at Texas Digestive Care in Denton, TX with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.