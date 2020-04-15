Overview

Dr. Gaurav Abbi, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, Chinese Hospital and San Mateo Medical Center.



Dr. Abbi works at San Mateo Medical Center EMR in San Mateo, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA and Daly City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.