Dr. Gaurang Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurang Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gaurang Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Northeast Florida P.l.4123 University Blvd S Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 737-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr. Gaurang N. Shah, MD., is thorough. Dr. Shah provides the medical care that is both personable and approachable to the patient. Dr. Shah conveys information in a manner in which patients can understand. The quality of his service is rare among the masses. If you are in need of a doctor that provides quality medical care. I would recommend Dr. Shah for future patients. -Be Well
About Dr. Gaurang Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1730143538
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.