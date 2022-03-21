Overview

Dr. Gaurang Gandhi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Gandhi works at TriHealth Heart Institute in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.