Overview

Dr. Gathline Etienne, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Etienne works at Ascension St. John Hospital - Pediatric NICU in Detroit, MI with other offices in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.