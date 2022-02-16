Dr. Gathline Etienne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etienne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gathline Etienne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gathline Etienne, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Etienne works at
Locations
1
St John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (877) 732-7089
2
Piedmont Physicians Neurology at Newnan Crossing East1741 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 633-3500
3
Piedmont Physicians Neurology Newnan795 Poplar Rd Ste 110, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 633-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great neurologist. Really listened to me & finally figured out what was going on. I am so thankful for her.
About Dr. Gathline Etienne, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1366602005
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etienne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etienne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etienne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etienne works at
Dr. Etienne has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etienne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Etienne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etienne.
