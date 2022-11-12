See All Urologists in Brainerd, MN
Overview

Dr. Gates Cook, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. Cook works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

STD Screening
Bladder Function Test
Gonorrhea Screening
STD Screening
Bladder Function Test
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 12, 2022
I had a biopsy and a robotic surgical procedure done by Dr. Cook. In both instances he and his team did an excellent job explaining the procedure and what to expect. After surgery he and his team stopped in to make sure things were going as expected and explained what the next few days would be like. At my first follow-up he covered everything again and talked about the process going forward. I would like to thank Dr. Cook and his team for making a difficult time understandable and manageable. When he explained things to my wife and I he talked to us, not at us, which left us with a clear understanding of what to expect.
Jon — Nov 12, 2022
About Dr. Gates Cook, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1851748834
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

