Dr. Gates Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Gates Cook, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
I had a biopsy and a robotic surgical procedure done by Dr. Cook. In both instances he and his team did an excellent job explaining the procedure and what to expect. After surgery he and his team stopped in to make sure things were going as expected and explained what the next few days would be like. At my first follow-up he covered everything again and talked about the process going forward. I would like to thank Dr. Cook and his team for making a difficult time understandable and manageable. When he explained things to my wife and I he talked to us, not at us, which left us with a clear understanding of what to expect.
About Dr. Gates Cook, MD
- Urology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851748834
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
