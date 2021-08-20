Dr. Gaston Lacayo III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacayo III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaston Lacayo III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gaston Lacayo III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Emory Eye Center In Atlanta, Georgia.|Emory Eye Ctr-Emory U
Dr. Lacayo III works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Excellence in Eye Care15955 SW 96th St Ste 206, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (786) 808-7475Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Samaritan Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I received a level of care and honesty that has left me in shock - in a good way. Dr. Lacayo is professional, competent, caring and most of all HONEST. I was truly impressed and as a retired RN modern healthcare leaves a lot to be desired, so to meet someone who EXPLAINS is both refreshing and unexpected. Highest recommendation!
About Dr. Gaston Lacayo III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1902937923
Education & Certifications
- Emory Eye Center In Atlanta, Georgia.|Emory Eye Ctr-Emory U
- Rush University Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacayo III works at
Dr. Lacayo III has seen patients for Corneal Erosion and Cornea Surgery.
