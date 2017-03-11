Overview

Dr. Gary Zito, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Zito works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.