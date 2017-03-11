See All Urologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Gary Zito, MD

Urology
3.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gary Zito, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Zito works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health
    222 E Main St Ste 211, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 584-4999
    13 Central St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 421-5885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Mar 11, 2017
    Paul in Selden, NY — Mar 11, 2017
    About Dr. Gary Zito, MD

    • Urology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871555722
    Education & Certifications

    • Kings County Hosp Ctr, Urology Kings County Hosp Ctr, Internal Medicine
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    • State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
    • Urology
