Overview

Dr. Gary Zimmerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT and Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.