Dr. Gary Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Zimmerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Locations
Fairfield305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fairfield County Imaging3101 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 337-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon he saved me from further years of excruciating pain redoing a botched bone fusion he is very considerate n competent
About Dr. Gary Zimmerman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Neurosurgery
