Dr. Gary Zerlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Zerlin works at ZERLIN GARY K MD OFFICE in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.