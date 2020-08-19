See All Otolaryngologists in Bakersfield, CA
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Zerlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Zerlin works at ZERLIN GARY K MD OFFICE in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhavishya Clark, MD
Dr. Bhavishya Clark, MD
10 (2)
Locations

  1. 1
    Zerlin Gary K MD Office
    2103 18th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-3448

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Nosebleed
Tonsillectomy
Otitis Media
Nosebleed
Tonsillectomy

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2020
    Great doctor listens and explains, makes you feel very comfortable and lets you ask questions not rushed. Staff was very helpful and friendly
    Ann Perdue — Aug 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gary Zerlin, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801873765
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Zerlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zerlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zerlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zerlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zerlin works at ZERLIN GARY K MD OFFICE in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zerlin’s profile.

    Dr. Zerlin has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zerlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zerlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zerlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zerlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zerlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

