Dr. Zagon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Zagon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Zagon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Center for Arthritis & Autoimmunity333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 301 E 17th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10003 Directions (646) 356-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a really great video visit and follow-up phone call with Dr. Zagon. He seemed to really listen as I went through my fairly long history and list of symptoms, and took time to address each of my concerns. I can't say the same about many doctors. After a blood test, Dr. Zagon called me to go over the results and again, took the time to listen and answer my questions. It turns out I probably don't have any rheumatological issues, but if I did, I would go back to Dr. Zagon.
About Dr. Gary Zagon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1649244526
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Zagon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zagon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zagon has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zagon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zagon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zagon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.