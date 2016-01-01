Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Young, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Diagnostic Cardiology Associates715 E Western Reserve Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 726-3204
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gary Young, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
