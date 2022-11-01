Overview

Dr. Gary Woodall, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee|University Of Tennessee Center For Health Sciences College Of Dentistry.



Dr. Woodall works at Gary R. Woodall DDS, MAGD, PA in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

