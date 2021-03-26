Dr. Gary Woodall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Woodall, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Woodall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Woodall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David J. Shamblaw MD Inc2970 5th Ave Ste 140, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 260-3456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodall?
I've been a patient for several years and I've always received good care from Dr Woodall. I have never had a problem with the staff and I'm surprised at the negative comments. I especially like the referrals to other practitioners within the Mercy Physicians Medical Group. Smooth processing and I was pleased with every referral.
About Dr. Gary Woodall, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1427168301
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodall works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.