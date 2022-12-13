Dr. Gary Witucki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witucki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Witucki, DO
Overview
Dr. Gary Witucki, DO is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Niles, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Cox Medical Center Branson.
Dr. Witucki works at
Locations
1
Lakeland Wound Center42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 103, Niles, MI 49120 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Lakeland Wound Center1234 Napier Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was in hospital for heel wound.A few days in and an ulcer blew i lost a liter or two of blood.The surgeon reattached my skin to the leg.He said there was too much damage the leg has to come off.no way i said.Dr. witucki saved my leg 10/21/22..It's going on 2 months and counting
About Dr. Gary Witucki, DO
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
- English
- 1184699472
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
