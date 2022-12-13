See All Hyperbaric Medicine & Undersea Medicine Doctors in Niles, MI
Dr. Gary Witucki, DO

Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gary Witucki, DO is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Niles, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Cox Medical Center Branson.

Dr. Witucki works at Lakeland Wound Center in Niles, MI with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeland Wound Center
    42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 103, Niles, MI 49120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Lakeland Wound Center
    1234 Napier Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
  • Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
  • Cox Medical Center Branson
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2022
    I was in hospital for heel wound.A few days in and an ulcer blew i lost a liter or two of blood.The surgeon reattached my skin to the leg.He said there was too much damage the leg has to come off.no way i said.Dr. witucki saved my leg 10/21/22..It's going on 2 months and counting
    jurgen schaper — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Witucki, DO

    Specialties
    • Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184699472
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Witucki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witucki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Witucki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witucki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Witucki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witucki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witucki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witucki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

