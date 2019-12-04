Dr. Gary Wingate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Wingate, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Wingate, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital.
Dr. Wingate works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic/Rnstrctve Sgy Chstr Cty460 Creamery Way Ste 110, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 524-8244
-
2
Ob Hospitalist Group at Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 431-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wingate?
Wait time was very little. Saw Dr wingate. Really cares about me as his patient in my concerns. Addressed all of them. Very thorough. Highly recommend
About Dr. Gary Wingate, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710910989
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wingate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wingate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wingate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wingate works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.