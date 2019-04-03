Dr. Gary Wiesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Wiesman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Wiesman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Wiesman works at
Locations
Wiesman Nasal & Sinus712 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 981-1290Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gary Wiesman has taken care of many of my family members and I have referred him to friends for everything from polyps, alleriges, nose jobs etc you name it. He is the BEST! Very honest and thorough and he truly cares about his patients ! I can not recommend him enough!!
About Dr. Gary Wiesman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Cook Co Hosp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
