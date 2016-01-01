Overview

Dr. Gary Wharton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Wharton works at Bayside OGGYN in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.