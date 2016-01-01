Dr. Gary Wharton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wharton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Wharton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Wharton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Wharton works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Office235 Plain St Ste 401, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-1710
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wharton?
About Dr. Gary Wharton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1265459143
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wharton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wharton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wharton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wharton works at
Dr. Wharton has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wharton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wharton speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wharton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wharton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wharton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wharton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.