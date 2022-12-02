Dr. Gary Wexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Wexler, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Wexler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Cincinnati
Dr. Wexler works at
Locations
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A.1411 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 694-7776
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Wexler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- Rush Presbyn/St Lukes MC
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Stanford University
Dr. Wexler works at
