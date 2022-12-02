See All Orthopedic Surgeons in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Gary Wexler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (122)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gary Wexler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Cincinnati

Dr. Wexler works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A. in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A.
    1411 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-7776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Dec 02, 2022
    More than satisfied!
    Edie T. — Dec 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gary Wexler, MD
    About Dr. Gary Wexler, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285651026
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Cincinnati
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush Presbyn/St Lukes MC
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Wexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wexler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wexler works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A. in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wexler’s profile.

    Dr. Wexler has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wexler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

