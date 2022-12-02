Overview

Dr. Gary Wexler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Cincinnati



Dr. Wexler works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A. in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.