Dr. Gary Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Weiss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Parrish Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Weiss & Newberry Medical Associates1051 Port Malabar Blvd NE Ste 6, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 727-9063
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
All of my visits with Dr. Weiss have been amazing. He truly listens to my concerns and takes a thorough history at each visit to document any changes since the last visit. He is extremely kind and patient, and I can tell he really cares about me as a person.
About Dr. Gary Weiss, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1710967328
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.