Dr. Gary Weiss, MD

Urology
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gary Weiss, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Weiss works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arthur Smith Institute for Urology
    450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Scan
STD Screening
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    3.3
    Nov 20, 2019
    Dr. Weiss has been my urologist for two years. He's very attentive to my condition, monitors me regularly, and has interest in my case.
    About Dr. Gary Weiss, MD

    Urology
    41 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1659442507
    Education & Certifications

    ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

