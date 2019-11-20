Dr. Gary Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Weiss, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Arthur Smith Institute for Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiss has been my urologist for two years. He’s very attentive to my condition, monitors me regularly, and has interest in my case.
About Dr. Gary Weiss, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weiss speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.