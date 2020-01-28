Dr. Gary Weinstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Weinstock, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Kessler Edmund MD Office1000 Northern Blvd Ste 250, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-1073
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I had a wonderful experience at Dr. Weinstock's office yesterday. I called yesterday morning to schedule an appointment, and was told there was an availability later that same day(!). I came in, filled out the usual paperwork, and a few minutes later was shown to his office. Dr. Weinstock sat down, listened to all my concerns, and answered all my questions. He spent a lot of time with me and the appointment was not rushed at all. He went above and beyond, providing me with free samples of the medications I needed, and typed up (himself) detailed and clear instructions, making sure I understood the medication course. I walked out of the office with everything I needed! Overall, he's a very attentive and caring physician, and would strongly recommend him!
- Allergy & Immunology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Cornell Co Op Hospital
- Cornell Co-op Hosp
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Weinstock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstock has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.