Dr. Gary Weiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Weiner works at Carl T Hayden VA Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Fracture, Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.