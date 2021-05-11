Dr. Gary Weider, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Weider, DMD
Overview
Dr. Gary Weider, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University of Florida / College of Dentistry.
Dr. Weider works at
Locations
Aventura Dental Excellence21355 E Dixie Hwy, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 455-9853Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:45am - 11:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday8:45am - 2:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was extremely friendly and the front desk lady brightened my morning right when I walked in. The doctor was extremely helpful and did a great job. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Gary Weider, DMD
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Fellow Academy of General Dentistry
- University Of Florida|University of Florida / College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weider accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weider using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weider speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weider.
