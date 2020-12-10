Dr. Gary Weichbrodt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weichbrodt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Weichbrodt, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Weichbrodt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1330 Concord Rd SE Ste 105, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 433-2821
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am currently receiving care from Dr. Weichbrodt, and I have nothing but positive things to say. I was treated with respect, and dignity. I am pleased with my plan of care.
About Dr. Gary Weichbrodt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
