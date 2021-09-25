See All Cardiologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Gary Weeks, MD

Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Weeks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, Swedish Edmonds Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Weeks works at Heart Institute at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Cardiology
    1536 N 115th St Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    UW Regional Heart Center Edmonds
    21701 76th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 25, 2021
In 2005 I had the pleasure of being one of Dr. Weeks patients. Within days of our first meeting I was given three stents through his kind ministry. I have nothing but high praise for his skill, not only as a physician but also as a wonderful human being. Soon I may need similar care and only wish that one like he might be my care taker. Alas, I am not in Seattle.
Fr. Vincent Benoit, O.P. — Sep 25, 2021
About Dr. Gary Weeks, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1821172545
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • BROWN UNIVERSITY
Residency
  • New England Deaconess Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Internship
  • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
  • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Amherst College
Board Certifications
  • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gary Weeks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Weeks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weeks has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

