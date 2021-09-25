Dr. Gary Weeks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Weeks, MD
Dr. Gary Weeks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, Swedish Edmonds Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Summit Cardiology1536 N 115th St Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
UW Regional Heart Center Edmonds21701 76th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
In 2005 I had the pleasure of being one of Dr. Weeks patients. Within days of our first meeting I was given three stents through his kind ministry. I have nothing but high praise for his skill, not only as a physician but also as a wonderful human being. Soon I may need similar care and only wish that one like he might be my care taker. Alas, I am not in Seattle.
About Dr. Gary Weeks, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821172545
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- New England Deaconess Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Amherst College
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Weeks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weeks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weeks has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weeks speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeks.
