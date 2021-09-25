Overview

Dr. Gary Weeks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, Swedish Edmonds Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Weeks works at Heart Institute at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

