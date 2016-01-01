Overview

Dr. Gary Vize, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Sparrow Carson Hospital.



Dr. Vize works at Saginaw County Community Mental Health in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Personality Disorders and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.