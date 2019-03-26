Dr. Gary Vitale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Vitale, MD
Dr. Gary Vitale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monroe County Medical Center, Norton Hospital, T.J. Samson Community Hospital and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
University Surgical Assocs PSC401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Monroe County Medical Center
- Norton Hospital
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have known Dr. Vitale since 1993. He is my pancreas doctor. He is a very friendly and awesome doctor. I would recommend him to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Gary Vitale, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1336128867
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville
- Yale University School of Medicine
Dr. Vitale has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Biliary Atresia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
