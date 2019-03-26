Overview

Dr. Gary Vitale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monroe County Medical Center, Norton Hospital, T.J. Samson Community Hospital and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Vitale works at UofL Physicians - Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Biliary Atresia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.