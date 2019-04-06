Dr. Gary Vicik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vicik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Vicik, MD
Dr. Gary Vicik, MD is a Dermatologist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dermassociates Ltd.3608 W Main St, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 397-6605
Friendly and knowledgeable staff including the doctor. Dr Vicik has excellent bedside manner.
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Dr. Vicik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vicik has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vicik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vicik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vicik.
