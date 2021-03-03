Overview

Dr. Gary Van Deventer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Van Deventer works at Digestive Disease Consultants of Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.