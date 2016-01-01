Dr. Gary Unzeitig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unzeitig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Unzeitig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Unzeitig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Allergy & Asthma Associates of Laredo6801 McPherson Rd Ste 106, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 726-3693
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1528129921
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
