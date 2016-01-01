See All General Surgeons in Laredo, TX
Dr. Gary Unzeitig, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Unzeitig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.

Dr. Unzeitig works at Laredo Breast Care in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Asthma Associates of Laredo
    6801 McPherson Rd Ste 106, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 726-3693

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
  • Laredo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gary Unzeitig, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528129921
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

