Dr. Gary Treyger, DO

Dermatology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Gary Treyger, DO is a Dermatologist in Wyandotte, MI. 

Dr. Treyger works at Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI, Shelby Township, MI and Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte
    1500 Eureka Rd, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 212-5741
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Franklin Dermatology - Southfield
    26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 150, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 278-1499
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Grekin Skin Institute - Shelby Township
    13717 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 278-1503
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Grekin Skin Institute - Warren
    13450 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 204-6711
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gary Treyger, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1487002119
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Treyger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treyger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Treyger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Treyger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Treyger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treyger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treyger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treyger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

