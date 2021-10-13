Overview

Dr. Gary Thomas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at SC Cancer Specialists in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Hilton Head Island, SC and Hardeeville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.