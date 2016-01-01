Overview

Dr. Gary Tan, DO is an Urology Specialist in Steubenville, OH.



Dr. Tan works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

