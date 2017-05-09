See All Plastic Surgeons in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Gary Talbert, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Talbert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Talbert works at Arkansas Plastic Surgery in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Clinic of Central Arkansas
    9500 Kanis Rd Ste 501, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 219-8388
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Body Disproportion
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Body Disproportion

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    May 09, 2017
    Very unprofessional; I live 2 plus hours from Little Rock; -arrived for my 10:30 a.m. Appointment 30 minutes early to be told. I could not be seen- because Dr was having personal issues; really, no effort except by one attempt on May 5 -to reschedule, did not contact by my cell, or work telephone, did not consider contacting my referring provider, did not try again, could have mailed something, did not even attempt to have other provider work me in since we came so far- 2 ppl lost 8hrs of leave
    Pam — May 09, 2017
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • Nashville Plastic Surgery
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • Arkansas State University
    Dr. Gary Talbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talbert works at Arkansas Plastic Surgery in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Talbert’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Talbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

