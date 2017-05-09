Overview

Dr. Gary Talbert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Talbert works at Arkansas Plastic Surgery in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.