Dr. Tackling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Tackling, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Tackling, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO.
Locations
Longmont United Hospital1950 Mountain View Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 485-3066
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Tackling a few times now. He is very attentive and really listens to everything you say with respect and caring! He never rushes! He is very knowledgeable. I feel confident that as I age, I'm 54 now, I will be able to count on him to help me stay healthy and address any issues that come my way.
About Dr. Gary Tackling, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tackling accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tackling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tackling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tackling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.