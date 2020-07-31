Overview

Dr. Gary Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at Statesboro OB/GYN Specialists in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.