Dr. Gary Sturn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Sturn works at Altamonte Medical Associates in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.