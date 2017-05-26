See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Gary Stobbe, MD

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Stobbe, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Stobbe works at Adult Autism Clinic in Ravenna in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult Autism Clinic in Ravenna
    4909 25th Ave NE Ste 214, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 598-3100
  2. 2
    Main Hospital
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 598-7688
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Difficulty With Walking
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 26, 2017
    I believe Dr Stobbe is at the top of his field. I've tried several other neurologist in the past and find him spending the time needed to see me, answer my questions and not make me feel like cattle. I do feel listened to. The UW is very poor at scheduling and getting past their front desk/scheduling/billing. It's not really fair this lowers his grade here but it is what it is. I'd recommend him to anyone needing outpatient neurology. If he would only leave the UW!
    Andy in Seattle, WA — May 26, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Gary Stobbe, MD
    About Dr. Gary Stobbe, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528054616
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Stobbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stobbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stobbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stobbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stobbe works at Adult Autism Clinic in Ravenna in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Stobbe’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stobbe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stobbe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stobbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stobbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

