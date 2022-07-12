See All Rheumatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Gary Sterba, MD

Rheumatology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Sterba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Ucv and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Sterba works at Gary Sterba MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gary Sterba MD PA
    20820 W DIXIE HWY, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 918-7076

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Behcet's Disease
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Behcet's Disease

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Behcet's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Fever Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Nodulosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2022
    EXCELLENT
    — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Sterba, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942504832
    Fellowship
    • State University Of New York Downstate Madical Center
    • Jewish Hospital and Medical Center
    • Ucv
    • Ucv Venez
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Sterba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sterba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sterba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sterba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sterba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.