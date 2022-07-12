Dr. Gary Sterba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Sterba, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Sterba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Ucv and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Sterba works at
Locations
Gary Sterba MD PA20820 W DIXIE HWY, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 918-7076
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Sterba, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Downstate Madical Center
- Jewish Hospital and Medical Center
- Ucv
- Ucv Venez
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sterba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sterba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sterba works at
Dr. Sterba speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sterba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sterba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.