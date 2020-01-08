Dr. Gary Stanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Stanton, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Stanton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.
Locations
William J. Burtis M.d.131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 600, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 371-8935
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Stanton was excellent. Quite amazing really. He is brilliant, thorough, personable. His technique administering the EMG test consistently disguises pain to a great extent. An outstanding Human.
About Dr. Gary Stanton, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanton has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Cranial Trauma and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stanton speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanton.
