Dr. Gary Spierer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Spierer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Spierer works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Cromwell Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Cromwell Avenue
    78 Cromwell Ave, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-9382

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Pap Smear
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

  View other providers who treat Nausea
Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Apr 05, 2017
Dr. Spierer was new to me as a doctor when I became pregnant. It was hard for me to trust a new doctor, but his professionalism and compassion for his work far surpassed any that I have seen. He was always available for your questions and called back and made time to talk to you. The whole birthing process was scary to me, however he brought humor that day with a wonderful team approach that included the patient. Wonderful doctor.
Staten Island, NY — Apr 05, 2017
About Dr. Gary Spierer, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1962578757
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Staten Island Univ Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
Medical Education
  • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
