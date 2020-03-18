Dr. Gary Spiegelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Spiegelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Spiegelman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Locations
Gary A Spiegelman MD9330 Park West Blvd Ste 307, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 531-8632
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and explained well
About Dr. Gary Spiegelman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306948187
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiegelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiegelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiegelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiegelman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiegelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spiegelman speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegelman.
