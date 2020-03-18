Overview

Dr. Gary Spiegelman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Spiegelman works at GARY A SPIEGELMAN MD in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.