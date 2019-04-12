Dr. Gary Spektor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spektor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Spektor, MD
Dr. Gary Spektor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Spektor works at
Spektor Medical Foundation, 2882 W 15th St Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Hospital Affiliations
Mount Sinai Hospital
Great doctor..reallly cares
Cardiology
21 years of experience
English, Russian and Ukrainian
NPI: 1043275092
Mount Sinai Hospital
New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
NY Presbyterian Hosp/Cornell MC
Stanford University
New York University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Dr. Spektor works at
Has treated patients for Hypotension, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction).
Speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
11 patient reviews. Overall rating: 3.3
