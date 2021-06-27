Overview

Dr. Gary Songco, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Songco works at Heights on Huebner Rehab and Skilled Nursing Facility in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Bulverde, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.