Overview

Dr. Gary Snyder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Snyder works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Plainview in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Deafness and Conductive Hearing Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.